Video of Man Playing Piano in Destroyed Kentucky Home Goes Viral

When a string of tornadoes devastated the central U.S., one Kentucky man took to the piano to bring positivity to a tragic moment.

The video, posted by Whitney Brown, went viral. The man in the video is her brother, Jordan Baize, KARK-TV reported.

In the video, Baize is sitting at his piano which had water damage and missing keys. While playing "There's Something About That Name" by the Gaither Vocal Band, the video shows the damage tornadoes did to his home — the roof is missing, there's debris and broken furniture everywhere and fallen planks of wood line what's left of the living room.

Brown said Baize didn't know she was recording a video at the time and Baize's family made it out safely.

Check out the touching video below.