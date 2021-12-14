Video of Man Playing Piano in Destroyed Kentucky Home Goes Viral
By Dani Medina
December 14, 2021
When a string of tornadoes devastated the central U.S., one Kentucky man took to the piano to bring positivity to a tragic moment.
The video, posted by Whitney Brown, went viral. The man in the video is her brother, Jordan Baize, KARK-TV reported.
In the video, Baize is sitting at his piano which had water damage and missing keys. While playing "There's Something About That Name" by the Gaither Vocal Band, the video shows the damage tornadoes did to his home — the roof is missing, there's debris and broken furniture everywhere and fallen planks of wood line what's left of the living room.
Brown said Baize didn't know she was recording a video at the time and Baize's family made it out safely.
Check out the touching video below.
@jennyweaverworships
Drop a ❤️ if this touched your heart and say a prayer! #tornado #praying♬ original sound - Jenny Weaver
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll currently stands at 74, but that number is expected to continue to rise. According to AccuWeather's preliminary estimate, the tornadoes across the central U.S. caused about $18 billion in total damage and economic loss. AccuWeather also said this marks the costliest tornado event in U.S. history.