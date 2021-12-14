Louisville Residents Lined The Streets To Help Get Water To Tornado Victims

By Ginny Reese

December 14, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Community leaders in Louisville, along with donors, are working hard to get water to tornado victims across the state, reported WLKY. Louisville residents were lining the streets to help those in need.

Diana Gioielli said, "It's not just about us. It's about everybody."

Water was collected for victims at the KFC Yum! Center. The drive was organized by the University of Louisville, Kroger, the mayor's office, and SOS.

Louisville mayor Greg Fisher said:

"Anytime there's a tragedy, you always need water, so you need water, you need money, you need blood. So that's the way we're responding right now until we realize more clearly in the coming days what's needed."

Gioielli's family has been personally affected by the tornados. Gioielli said:

"My son lives in Bowling Green, so I know about the devastation directly. His manager's family's home was destroyed, flattened. My son has no electricity. The tornado hit just two miles from his house, so anything we can do to help those people in western Kentucky we need to do."

Another donor, Nathaniel Barton said, "I just decided to give my time. We're all Americans. We're all Kentuckians. We all have to rebuild back together, and honestly this is incredible to see, it really is."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices