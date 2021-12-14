Louisville Residents Lined The Streets To Help Get Water To Tornado Victims

Community leaders in Louisville, along with donors, are working hard to get water to tornado victims across the state, reported WLKY. Louisville residents were lining the streets to help those in need.

Diana Gioielli said, "It's not just about us. It's about everybody."

Water was collected for victims at the KFC Yum! Center. The drive was organized by the University of Louisville, Kroger, the mayor's office, and SOS.

Louisville mayor Greg Fisher said:

"Anytime there's a tragedy, you always need water, so you need water, you need money, you need blood. So that's the way we're responding right now until we realize more clearly in the coming days what's needed."

Gioielli's family has been personally affected by the tornados. Gioielli said:

"My son lives in Bowling Green, so I know about the devastation directly. His manager's family's home was destroyed, flattened. My son has no electricity. The tornado hit just two miles from his house, so anything we can do to help those people in western Kentucky we need to do."

Another donor, Nathaniel Barton said, "I just decided to give my time. We're all Americans. We're all Kentuckians. We all have to rebuild back together, and honestly this is incredible to see, it really is."