Maddie & Tae Announce Release Date Of Highly-Anticipated New Project

Maddie & Tae are giving fans “what y’all all have been asking and waiting for…..” and they’re here for it. The “Die From A Broken Heart” duo revealed the release date of their latest project on their social media channels on Tuesday (December 14). Maddie & Tae plan to release Through The Madness Vol 1 next month. The EP is set to include six new tracks, plus “Madness” and “Woman You Got,” the sassy single with a music video that included “burnt pies, lost phones, fried chicken, the men we love and everything in between.” Through The Madness Vol 1 is slated to debut on January 28. Maddie & Tae also announced that “we are launching our first official fan club for free! Sign up today and get $2 off an autographed copy.”

The fan club also includes the first listen to the new music and exclusive videos; pre-sale ticket access to Maddie & Tae’s upcoming tour, and other exclusive perks, according to Maddie & Tae’s website. See the duo’s announcement here: