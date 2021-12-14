Nashville Man Charged After Deadly Morning Crash On Interstate 65

By Sarah Tate

December 14, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

One person has been charged following a deadly morning crash on Interstate 65 in Nashville.

The Metro Nashville Police Department, along with crews from the Tennessee Department of Transportation, responded to a crash just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday (December 14) on I-65 northbound near the I-40 East interchange, FOX 17 reports.

According to police, Kendre Howard, age 33 of Nashville, was driving a Ford Flex when he lost control and crossed the grass median, sending his vehicle flying through the air and into a Buick Regal driven by 53-year-old Tony Whitlow of Brentwood. Both vehicles then collided with a semi-truck.

Whitlow died at the scene and Howard was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to receive treatment for minor injuries. Howard is suspected of driving under the influence at the time of the crash.

Howard is facing several charges including vehicular homicide by intoxication, aggravated assault by reckless conduct, and driving on a revoked license. During the course of the investigation, authorities also discovered that Howard has been wanted on an outstanding aggravated robbery charge since August 2021.

Following the wreck, all I-65 northbound traffic was being diverted to I-440. As of 12 p.m., I-65 South was fully open and two lanes of I-65 North were open to traffic.

