Nashville Restaurant Dedicated To Late County Music Legend Set To Close

A Nashville restaurant and museum dedicated to the late country music legend George Jones is closing permanently.

The George Jones Restaurant, Museum, and Rooftop took to Instagram on Tuesday (December 14) to announce it will close its doors after nearly seven years in business, per Yahoo! News. The restaurant had become a place where fans of the late singer could gather to celebrate his life with fellow music lovers while enjoying a meal or drinks and listening to live music.

"During the last several years, we have met many of you, shared stories and bonded not only over George Jones, but over country music, Nashville and the spirit of all that encompasses," the post states. "We are so grateful to all of you for that!"