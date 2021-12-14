Nashville Restaurant Dedicated To Late County Music Legend Set To Close
By Sarah Tate
December 14, 2021
A Nashville restaurant and museum dedicated to the late country music legend George Jones is closing permanently.
The George Jones Restaurant, Museum, and Rooftop took to Instagram on Tuesday (December 14) to announce it will close its doors after nearly seven years in business, per Yahoo! News. The restaurant had become a place where fans of the late singer could gather to celebrate his life with fellow music lovers while enjoying a meal or drinks and listening to live music.
"During the last several years, we have met many of you, shared stories and bonded not only over George Jones, but over country music, Nashville and the spirit of all that encompasses," the post states. "We are so grateful to all of you for that!"
The restaurant cited various reasons why they would be shutting down, including the pandemic and the Christmas Day bombing on Second Avenue. The post ended with a bit of gratitude for everyone who has supported the business over the past seven years.
"We would like to extend a big THANK YOU to all of the fans, guests, staff (present and past) local partners and friends that have come through our doors over the last few years," the post concludes. "We feel so fortunate to have shared terrific memories, food, drink and music."
The contents of the museum will be "handled with care" as the exhibit moves to an undisclosed location. More details on this will be revealed at a later time.