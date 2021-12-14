North Carolina Man Gets Early Christmas Present Thanks To Big Lottery Win

A man in North Carolina is celebrating Christmas a couple weeks early after he scored a big prize in the state lottery.

James Miller, of Iron Station, had made a quick stop at the Jerry's One Stop convenience store when something told him to go back in and buy a lottery ticket. He followed his intuition, purchasing two $3 Quick Pick Power Play tickets for Saturday's (December 11) drawing.

This choice ultimately led Miller to matching the numbers on four white balls plus the Powerball, earning him a $50,000 win. After the 2X Power Play multiplier was drawn, his prize doubled to $100,000, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery.

"Something just hit me and told me to buy some Powerball tickets so I walked back in," he recalled. "I don't think it's really hit me yet that I won."

The first person he told of the win was his mother, who could hardly contain her excitement. He recalled the moment he told her after he realized he won the big prize.

"She was half asleep," he said, "but she jumped out of the bed when I told her."

Miller claimed his prize at lottery headquarters on Monday (December 13), bringing home a total of $70,751 after state and federal taxes. So what does he plan to do with his winnings? Given that the holidays are right around the corner, he plans to get some gifts for his family and possibly put a down payment on a house.

"Six dollars changed my life," he said. "I've got two babies at home and they sure are going to have an amazing Christmas now."