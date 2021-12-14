Odell Beckham Among 13 Rams Players Placed On COVID-19 List: Report

By Jason Hall

December 14, 2021

Los Angeles Rams v Arizona Cardinals
Photo: Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., cornerback Jalen Ramsey and nine teammates have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CBS Sports and USA TODAY's Josina Anderson initially reported Beckham's positive test, which was later confirmed by the Rams, who also confirmed defensive back Terrell Burgess, tight end Brycen Hopkins, defensive back Juju Hughes, offensive tackle Alaric Jackson, nose tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day and defensive end Jonah Williams were also placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Los Angeles also confirmed tight end Tyler Higbee was removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list after he was inactive for Monday's game due to a false-positive test.

ESPN's Lindsey Thiry reports the Rams currently have 13 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, which also includes al of the following:

  • RB Darrell Henderson
  • OT Rob Havenstein
  • CB Jalen Ramsey
  • CB Donte Deayon
  • WR Odell Beckham Jr.
  • DE Terrell Burgess
  • DB Juju Hughes
  • TE Brycen Hopkins
  • OT Alaric Jackson
  • DE Sebastian Joseph-Day
  • DE Jonah Williams
  • DB Tyler Hall
  • DB Jordan Fuller

Beckham's reported positive test comes hours after a strong performance during the Rams' 30-23 win against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football.

Beckham, who signed with the Rams as a free agent last month after being released by the Cleveland Browns, recorded a season-best six receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown during Monday's game.

