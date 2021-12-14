Odell Beckham Among 13 Rams Players Placed On COVID-19 List: Report
By Jason Hall
December 14, 2021
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., cornerback Jalen Ramsey and nine teammates have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
CBS Sports and USA TODAY's Josina Anderson initially reported Beckham's positive test, which was later confirmed by the Rams, who also confirmed defensive back Terrell Burgess, tight end Brycen Hopkins, defensive back Juju Hughes, offensive tackle Alaric Jackson, nose tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day and defensive end Jonah Williams were also placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Los Angeles also confirmed tight end Tyler Higbee was removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list after he was inactive for Monday's game due to a false-positive test.
ESPN's Lindsey Thiry reports the Rams currently have 13 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, which also includes al of the following:
- RB Darrell Henderson
- OT Rob Havenstein
- CB Jalen Ramsey
- CB Donte Deayon
- WR Odell Beckham Jr.
- DE Terrell Burgess
- DB Juju Hughes
- TE Brycen Hopkins
- OT Alaric Jackson
- DE Sebastian Joseph-Day
- DE Jonah Williams
- DB Tyler Hall
- DB Jordan Fuller
I'm told #Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. has tested positive for COVID19, per league source.— IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) December 14, 2021
LA Rams transactions:— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 14, 2021
• Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list WR Odell Beckham Jr., DB Terrell Burgess, TE Brycen Hopkins, DB Juju Hughes, T Alaric Jackson, NT Sebastian Joseph-Day, DE Jonah Williams
• Activated, from Reserve TE Tyler Higbee
LA Rams transactions:— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 14, 2021
• Placed DB Jordan Fuller, DB Tyler Hall on Reserve/COVID-19 list
Up to 13 Rams players:— Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) December 14, 2021
S Jordan Fuller
DB Tyler Hall https://t.co/axtlBOPfDj
Beckham's reported positive test comes hours after a strong performance during the Rams' 30-23 win against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football.
Beckham, who signed with the Rams as a free agent last month after being released by the Cleveland Browns, recorded a season-best six receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown during Monday's game.