Odell Beckham Among 13 Rams Players Placed On COVID-19 List: Report

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., cornerback Jalen Ramsey and nine teammates have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CBS Sports and USA TODAY's Josina Anderson initially reported Beckham's positive test, which was later confirmed by the Rams, who also confirmed defensive back Terrell Burgess, tight end Brycen Hopkins, defensive back Juju Hughes, offensive tackle Alaric Jackson, nose tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day and defensive end Jonah Williams were also placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Los Angeles also confirmed tight end Tyler Higbee was removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list after he was inactive for Monday's game due to a false-positive test.

ESPN's Lindsey Thiry reports the Rams currently have 13 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, which also includes al of the following: