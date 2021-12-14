‘PRANKSMAS DAY 2’: Caroline Bryan Gets Priceless Reaction From Prank Victim

Caroline Bryan has been plotting “Pranksmas” 2021 since August (at least), and now, she’s revealing the hilarious holiday hijinks. Country artist Luke Bryan’s wife took to Instagram on Tuesday (December 14) to mark “PRANKSMAS DAY 2.”

Caroline dished that “we waited months to prank our hilarious friend/wedding planner (Hugh Howser),” and figured “what better time to do it” than right before niece Jordan Eudy’s wedding. “From losing a fake broach and cigarette burns on his beloved table linens…. (Howser) was a good sport! We love you Hugh!” Caroline explained at the start of the video that Howser thought he was “doing a reveal for us… we’re just gonna mess with him.” Caroline, Eudy and her mother-in-law, LeClaire Bryan, teamed up to pull pranks on the unsuspecting wedding planner: “He loves his linens, so were just gonna stage a little drama and just watch his face and see how it goes.”

Of course, the pranksters caught some priceless facial expressions as they unleashed their festive jokes — and Howser’s reaction was priceless, too. When Caroline and her fellow pranksters revealed that Howser was part of their Pranksmas tradition, they howled with laughter when the spooked wedding planner said “I’ve got diarrhea running down my leg! …I was about to rob a pawn shop and get an old broach.”

Pranksmas 2021 kicked off on Monday (December 13). Caroline shared a video with LeClaire, who “always loves to do an Instagram live with me,” she shared of her mother-in-law on Instagram. “So…I just decided to have a little fun with her and have a fake one! I was being a mean little terd to her! She got pretty angry!! Don’t poke the bear!! Merry Pranksmas everyone! Here we gooo.” Watch Caroline’s latest “Pranksmas” victim here: