‘PRANKSMAS DAY 2’: Caroline Bryan Gets Priceless Reaction From Prank Victim

By Kelly Fisher

December 14, 2021

2018 CMT Music Awards - Show
Photo: Getty Images

Caroline Bryan has been plotting “Pranksmas” 2021 since August (at least), and now, she’s revealing the hilarious holiday hijinks. Country artist Luke Bryan’s wife took to Instagram on Tuesday (December 14) to mark “PRANKSMAS DAY 2.”

Caroline dished that “we waited months to prank our hilarious friend/wedding planner (Hugh Howser),” and figured “what better time to do it” than right before niece Jordan Eudy’s wedding. “From losing a fake broach and cigarette burns on his beloved table linens…. (Howser) was a good sport! We love you Hugh!” Caroline explained at the start of the video that Howser thought he was “doing a reveal for us… we’re just gonna mess with him.” Caroline, Eudy and her mother-in-law, LeClaire Bryan, teamed up to pull pranks on the unsuspecting wedding planner: “He loves his linens, so were just gonna stage a little drama and just watch his face and see how it goes.”

Of course, the pranksters caught some priceless facial expressions as they unleashed their festive jokes — and Howser’s reaction was priceless, too. When Caroline and her fellow pranksters revealed that Howser was part of their Pranksmas tradition, they howled with laughter when the spooked wedding planner said “I’ve got diarrhea running down my leg! …I was about to rob a pawn shop and get an old broach.”

Pranksmas 2021 kicked off on Monday (December 13). Caroline shared a video with LeClaire, who “always loves to do an Instagram live with me,” she shared of her mother-in-law on Instagram. “So…I just decided to have a little fun with her and have a fake one! I was being a mean little terd to her! She got pretty angry!! Don’t poke the bear!! Merry Pranksmas everyone! Here we gooo.” Watch Caroline’s latest “Pranksmas” victim here:

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices