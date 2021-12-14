Toni Cornell To 'Perform A Special Song In Honor Of My Dad' On 'Fallon'

By Katrina Nattress

December 14, 2021

Photo: Getty Images North America

Toni Cornell is visiting The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday (December 16) "to perform a special song" for her dad, Chris Cornell. The 17-year-old singer shared the news on Instagram, writing: :Tune in Thursday!!! So excited to perform a special song in honor of my dad on @fallontonight @jimmyfallon ❤️"

Though she didn't specify what song she plans to sing for her father, who passed away in 2017, Toni and Chris' cover of Sinead O'Connor and Prince's "Nothing Compares 2 U" became famous when the teenager shared it with the world in 2018 (she and her dad recorded it when she was 12). It's possible that will be her selection, or maybe she'll debut a brand new song. Whatever it is, tune in on Thursday (December 16) to watch her perform.

See Toni's Instagram post below.

Toni has shared a number of tributes to her dad since his untimely passing. On Father's Day, she shared a carousel of sweet photos on Instagram featuring her with Chris. "Always and forever daddy…. I love you and thank you for loving me so much," she captioned the post. "I miss you ‘babaka’ but I know I am so lucky to have had the best daddy ever."

