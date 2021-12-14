Treat Yourself To A Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal At This Nebraska Restaurant

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and while you’re getting gifts for loved ones, there’s nothing wrong with treating yourself. One of the best ways to do that is with a delicious holiday meal, and Eat This, Not That! recently rounded up the best once-in-a-lifetime meals in your state.

For anyone looking to splurge, the ultimate food content hub scoured online reviews and publications to pinpoint the once-in-a-lifetime experiences in each state. Some of them might be entirely different than what you’d expect. Eat This, Not That! notes in its report: “…while some of these options are lavish and exquisite with months-long waiting lists or hours-long lines to be seated, others are just hole-in-the-wall restaurants that deserve just as much praise as their high-end counterparts.”

So, which restaurant serves a once-in-a-lifetime meal in Nebraska? Eat This, Not That! says Ole’s Big Game Steakhouse, located in Paxton, stands out the most. Here’s what you can expect from the unique restaurant, according to Eat This, Not That!:

“For eight decades Ole's Big Game Steakhouse has been the place to be in Nebraska. The quirky restaurant serves basic bar fare like burgers and sandwiches, but you're really coming here for the delightfully weird decor like a full-sized polar bear in a glass case and a giraffe that peers over tables. ‘This place was absolutely fabulous, stopped for a bite during a road trip and was absolutely impressed!! Super super cool place and the food was fabulous! Try the prime rib sandwich you will not be disappointed,’ gushed one reviewer.”

