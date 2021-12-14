Watch Carrie Underwood Unwrap A Christmas Gift Early

Carrie Underwood is celebrating the Christmas season, and getting an early start on opening gifts. The “Something In The Water” singer took to her social media channels to share a special fight that she got to unwrap before December 25:

“…a GOLD plaque for #MyGift! I am so happy and thankful that you guys love this album, and I hope it’s something you can enjoy every Christmas for years to come! #FavoriteTimeOfYear 🎁 ✨”

Underwood debuted her first Christmas album, My Gift, in September of 2020. She explained when it released that her Christmas album was a long time coming, and 2020 turned out to be “the perfect time” to release it: “…in this period of such personal and spiritual reflection. For me, it’s more important than ever to focus on the true meaning of Christmas in a project like this. Even though it has been a tough year for all of us, sometimes I feel like the greatest realizations can be inspired by the most difficult times, and make us more grateful for the things we do have and for what truly matters.”

The country artist marked Christmas in July by announcing the Special Edition of My Gift. The new version included three additional songs — “All Is Well,” “Favorite Time Of Year,” and "Let There Be Peace/Something In The Water” — and went hand-in-hand with a live performance fromMy Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood on HBO Max. See Underwood’s early Christmas gift here: