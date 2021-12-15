Kentucky Football Players To Host NIL Signing For Tornado Relief

Four Kentucky football players will put their name, image and likeness to good use by hosting a signing where all the proceeds will go toward Kentucky tornado relief.

Will Levis, Wan'Dale Robinson, Chris Rodriguez and Josh Pashal will be at KSBar and Grille signing autographs starting at 1 p.m., according to Kentucky Sports Radio's Nick Roush. All proceeds of the signing will go toward the KSR Tornado Relief Fund.

KSBar and Grille is located at 1030 South Broadway, Lexington, KY 40504.

The KSR Tornado Relief Fund was founded by KSR and the Kentucky Chamber Foundation and works with local communities, chambers and state and local officials to help Kentuckians in need after a string of tornadoes devastated parts of the state. As of Monday, Governor Andy Beshear said 74 people were killed, but that number is expected to go up.

The fund has already raised almost $250,000 in the first 24 hours.