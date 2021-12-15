Coroner Releases Details About Woman Killed In Crash With Henry Ruggs III

The woman who died in a car crash involving former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III burned to death, according to Clark County Coroner Melanie Rouse.

Tina Tintor, 23, of Las Vegas, "died from thermal injuries due to a motor vehicle collision" in Las Vegas on November 2, according to a statement from Rouse obtained by ESPN through a county spokesperson on Tuesday (December 14).

"Other significant conditions contributing to her death were inhalation of products of combustion, fractures of the nasal bones, right sided ribs ... left forearm and (chest)," the statement said. "The manner of her death was accidental."

Ruggs was charged in relation to the crash, which officers said he was driving drunk at speeds reaching 156 MPH, before his car slammed into the rear of Tintor's Toyota RAV4 on a Las Vegas street where the speed limit is 45 MPH.

The wide receiver was released by the Raiders hours after the crash and remains on strict house arrest, which includes having an ankle-wrapped GPS on one leg and an alcohol monitoring device on the other, after posting $150,000 bail last month, ESPN reports.

Ruggs and his girlfriend, Kiara Je'nai Kilgo-Washington, who was traveling in the vehicle at the time of the crash, were both hospitalized with injuries, but declined to specify the severity, according to ESPN.

Ruggs appeared in Las Vegas Justice Court in a wheelchair at 9:00 a.m. on November 3 and had his bail set at $150,000, although the state initially requested a $1 million bond.

Prosecutors said Ruggs' blood-alcohol level was at 0.16, twice the legal limit of 0.8 in the state of Nevada.

Ruggs, a former College Football Playoff National Champion at the University of Alabama, was selected by the Raiders at No. 12 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The 22-year-old has recorded 50 receptions for 921 yards and four touchdowns, as well as 65 yards on 12 rushing attempts during his first two NFL seasons.