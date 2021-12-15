Fans Of Michigan University Named Some Of The Booziest In The NCAA

Win or lose, there is no denying that NCAA fans love to tailgate and drink copious amounts of alcohol, but just like everything else.

Although most stadiums don't sell alcohol, nothing stops fans from getting their drink on. So, Vegas Insider set out to find which NCAA fanbases drink the most and the results are shocking.

Of course, only one team can be deemed the booziest of them all. To find which NCAA fans drink the most, Vegas Insider "surveyed more than 2,000 NCAA Division I football fans that are 21 or older to ask them all about their gameday drinking habits."

So, which Michigan university fans landed on the list of the booziest fanbases?

The University of Michigan was ranked the 19th booziest fanbase.

The University of Michigan fans also made the top five list of 'Biggest Lightweight Drinkers.'

"Not all fan bases handle their liquor, we also found out which top five fan bases are the biggest lightweights. Kansas State ranks number one, followed by Oklahoma, Florida State, Georgia Tech, and Michigan. Fans of these teams are the most likely to miss some or all of the game due to drinking too much. Oops."

However, Michigan State University made the list of 'Biggest Pregamers.'

"We also ranked the top five biggest pregamers, which are the fan bases that are most likely to drink before a game. Topping the list for biggest pregamers is LSU, and the Tigers are followed by Michigan State, Arizona, California and Clemson. These teams all know how to get the party started!"

According to the report, here are the top 10 booziest NCAA fanbases:

University of Nebraska University of Minnesota University of Wisconsin Louisiana State University Virginia Tech University of Southern California University of Kansas North Carolina State University University of Alabama University of Illinois

To see what other Universities made the booziest list, click here.