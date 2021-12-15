Nashville 'Murder For Hire' Plot Ends With 4 Arrests

Four suspects have been arrested in connection to a murder-for-hire plot in Nashville that killed two people.

On Friday (December 10), Metro Nashville Police announced that four men — Erik Charles Maund, Gilad Peled, Bryon Brockway, and Adam Carey — had been arrested in connection to the death of 33-year-old Holly Williams and her estranged boyfriend, 36-year-old William Lanway, WKRN reports. Williams and Lanway were found dead in a crashed car off a construction road on Old Hickory Boulevard on March 12, 2020.

According to an indictment, Maund emailed Williams, with whom he had a prior relationship, in February 2020 to see if they could meet up during a visit to Nashville. In March, he then received text messages from Lanway threatening to expose his relationship with Williams if he refused to send payment. In response, Maund reportedly hired the three other suspects to "deal with" the threats.

The indictment alleges Maund initially withdrew $15,000 from his account while Carey and others surveilled Williams and Lanway in Nashville to confirm that Lanway was staying at the same address. Peled then reportedly received a document that advised Carey and others would "use everything at their disposal" to stop the extortion, the news outlet reports. Since March 2020, Maund has reportedly transferred more than $750,000 from his bank account to another controlled by Peled.

On March 11, 2020, Brockway and Carey confronted the estranged couple outside Williams' apartment complex before allegedly shooting Lanway to death. They are then accused of kidnapping Williams, driving her to the construction site, and fatally shooting her as well.

All four men were arrested across several states on Friday and each faces charges of conspiracy to commit kidnapping; kidnapping resulting in death; and carrying, brandishing and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. According to the news outlet, they will each appear before a U.S. Magistrate Judge in the Federal District where they were arrested before being returned to Middle Tennessee at a later date.