New England Patriots Make Several Roster Moves Ahead Of Week 15 Game

The New England Patriots have made several roster moves ahead of Saturday's (December 15) game against the Indianapolis Colts.

USA TODAY's Henry McKenna (via Yahoo Sports) reports the Patriots have made multiple moves due to injuries and COVID protocols.

Tight end Dalton Keene, who was already listed on injured reserve, has now been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, leading to speculation that there could be more reported cases leading up to Saturday's game.

Additionally, the team is also reportedly dealing with a non-COVID illness that has spread to multiple players, though only one has been officially listed on the injury report.

New England has also activated safety off the Joshuah Bledsoe from the non-football injury list and safety Kyle Dugger -- who missed the Patriots' last game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 13 -- off the COVID list.

Linebacker Josh Uche was taken off the injured reserve list after being placed on it for an ankle injury.

Linebacker Cameron McGrone will remain on the non-football injury list.

Linebacker Calvin Munson -- who was waived -- and guard Alex Redmond (undisclosed injury) were both placed on the team's practice squad injured reserve.

Munson will be placed on the list if he's not claimed off waivers by another NFL team.