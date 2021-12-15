New Report Ranks These Louisiana Cities Among The Most Dangerous In America

Violent crime across the country increased last year, leading some areas of the U.S. to be considered more dangerous than others.

Using data from the FBI's 2020 Uniform Crime Report to determine the rate of violent crimes, 24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the most dangerous cities in the country. Several cities in Louisiana made the list and two even made the Top 10. The site states, however, that certain factors can influence reporting and activity in different areas.

"Crime is a local phenomenon influenced by a wide range of factors at the national, state, community and household level. Population density, economic conditions, employment rates, legal policies, law enforcement practices, community attitudes toward crime and policing, and other factors can all influence crime activity and reporting. As a result, reported crime in the United States can vary considerable from place to place."

So which Louisiana city is the most dangerous in the state?

Monroe

Located in the northern part of the state, Monroe ranks the most dangerous in terms of highest rate of violent crime in metro areas, reporting three times the national average in 2020 with 2,600 reports. This comes out to 1,309 per 100,000 people.

Monroe wasn't the only Louisiana city to snag a spot on the list. These other cities are also among the most dangerous in the country:

No. 9: Alexandria

No. 16: Lake Charles

No. 25: Shreveport-Bossier City

No. 40: New Orleans-Metairie

These are the Top 10 most dangerous cities in the country, according to 24/7 Wall St.:

Memphis, Tennessee/Mississippi/Arkansas Monroe, Louisiana Anchorage, Alaska Pine Bluff, Arkansas Detroit-Dearborn-Livonia, Michigan Danville, Illinois Albany, Georgia Albuquerque, New Mexico Alexandria, Louisiana Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, Arkansas

Check out the full report here.