Orlando Is One Of The Best Cities To Celebrate Christmas

We're weeks away from the happiest time of the year. Christmas means spending time with your loved ones, enjoying some rest and relaxation, or even catching up on those TV shows you forgot to watch. No matter how you spend your holidays, some places may be more ideal than others.

WalletHub got into the holiday spirit and found the best U.S. cities for celebrating Christmas. Researchers looked at multiple factors to determine their rankings, including affordability, charitable giving, the number of restaurants, attractions, churches, toy stores, Christmas markets, and more.

Out of 100 cities, Orlando came in the No. 2 spot! The City Beautiful beat out popular destinations like New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas.

Analysts also gave Orlando a nod for having some of the most gift shops, toy stores, and hobby shops available. That's perfect for any last-minute shoppers!

But which city kept this hot Florida destination from the top spot? That would be Atlanta, Georgia.

Here are the Top 10 most Christmas-friendly cities according to Wallet Hub:

Atlanta, Georgia Orlando, Florida Las Vegas, Nevada Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania San Francisco, California Seattle, Washington Los Angeles, California Cincinnati, Ohio New York, New York Portland, Oregon

Click here to check out the full study, and happy holidays!