Rage Against the Machine will be spending most of next year on the road, but that didn't deter Brad Wilk from dropping $5.4 million on a stunning new home.

As Dirt reports, the Spanish Colonial Revival-style house is "just a short jaunt" from the beach in Santa Monica, California. The charming 3,685 sq/ft villa was built in 1926 and remodeled by its previous owners. Inside are four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms, not to mention a detached guest house on the .17 acre parcel. The not-so-humble abode features its original fireplace, as well as a number of patios and balconies, clawfoot bathtub, and a cozy breakfast nook. Learn more about Wilk's new pad and see pictures here.

RATM are heading out on their highly anticipated reunion tour next spring, which includes a headlining set at Coachella. See a full list of dates below.

Rage Against The Machine 2022 Tour Dates

March 31 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

April 2 – Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center

April 4 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

April 6 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

April 26 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

April 28 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

April 30 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

May 2 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

May 5 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum

May 7 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

May 9 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

May 11 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

May 13 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

May 15 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

May 16 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

May 18 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

May 20 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

May 22 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

May 23 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

June 9 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

June 11 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

June 12 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

June 15 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

June 16 – Quebec City, QC @ Festival d’ete de Quebec

June 19 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre

June 21 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

June 23 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

June 25 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

June 27 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

June 29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

June 31 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

August 2 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena

August 3 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena

August 8 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

August 9 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

August 11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

August 12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

August 14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden