Rage Against The Machine's Brad Wilk Drops $5.4 Million On Stunning Home

By Katrina Nattress

December 15, 2021

Rage Against the Machine will be spending most of next year on the road, but that didn't deter Brad Wilk from dropping $5.4 million on a stunning new home.

As Dirt reports, the Spanish Colonial Revival-style house is "just a short jaunt" from the beach in Santa Monica, California. The charming 3,685 sq/ft villa was built in 1926 and remodeled by its previous owners. Inside are four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms, not to mention a detached guest house on the .17 acre parcel. The not-so-humble abode features its original fireplace, as well as a number of patios and balconies, clawfoot bathtub, and a cozy breakfast nook. Learn more about Wilk's new pad and see pictures here.

RATM are heading out on their highly anticipated reunion tour next spring, which includes a headlining set at Coachella. See a full list of dates below.

Rage Against The Machine 2022 Tour Dates

March 31 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

April 2 – Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center

April 4 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

April 6 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

April 26 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

April 28 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

April 30 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

May 2 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

May 5 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum

May 7 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

May 9 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

May 11 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

May 13 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

May 15 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

May 16 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

May 18 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

May 20 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

May 22 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

May 23 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

June 9 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

June 11 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

June 12 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

June 15 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

June 16 – Quebec City, QC @ Festival d’ete de Quebec

June 19 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre

June 21 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

June 23 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

June 25 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

June 27 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

June 29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

June 31 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

August 2 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena

August 3 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena

August 8 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

August 9 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

August 11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

August 12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

August 14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

