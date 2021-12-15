Rage Against The Machine's Brad Wilk Drops $5.4 Million On Stunning Home
By Katrina Nattress
December 15, 2021
Rage Against the Machine will be spending most of next year on the road, but that didn't deter Brad Wilk from dropping $5.4 million on a stunning new home.
As Dirt reports, the Spanish Colonial Revival-style house is "just a short jaunt" from the beach in Santa Monica, California. The charming 3,685 sq/ft villa was built in 1926 and remodeled by its previous owners. Inside are four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms, not to mention a detached guest house on the .17 acre parcel. The not-so-humble abode features its original fireplace, as well as a number of patios and balconies, clawfoot bathtub, and a cozy breakfast nook. Learn more about Wilk's new pad and see pictures here.
RATM are heading out on their highly anticipated reunion tour next spring, which includes a headlining set at Coachella. See a full list of dates below.
Rage Against The Machine 2022 Tour Dates
March 31 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
April 2 – Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center
April 4 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
April 6 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
April 26 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
April 28 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
April 30 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
May 2 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
May 5 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum
May 7 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
May 9 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
May 11 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place
May 13 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
May 15 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
May 16 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
May 18 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
May 20 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
May 22 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
May 23 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
June 9 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
June 11 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
June 12 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
June 15 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest
June 16 – Quebec City, QC @ Festival d’ete de Quebec
June 19 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre
June 21 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
June 23 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
June 25 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
June 27 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
June 29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
June 31 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
August 2 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena
August 3 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena
August 8 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
August 9 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
August 11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
August 12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
August 14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden