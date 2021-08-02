Rage Against The Machine To Headline Coachella 2022

Lollapalooza was the first big festival to take place this year, with many more gearing up for fall dates; however, Coachella decided to forgo a 2021 edition and set its sights on 2022. While Goldenvoice usually doesn't announce its lineup until just a few months prior to the fest, co-founder Paul Tollett divulged his plans to the Los Angeles Times, revealing that Rage Against The Machine and Travis Scott (both of whom were supposed to headline in 2020) would top the 2022 bill, with a third headliner to be announced at a later date. Frank Ocean is slated to headline in 2023.

“Right now, it’s the Wild West,” Tollett told the Times when asked why he decided to reveal the next two years' headliners so early. “I’m just trying to be as fair as I can to artists and to the fans to make sure that eventually they get to see everyone that we talked about.”

With COVID running rampant again, Tollett assured that safety is their number one priority. “We’re monitoring everything,” he said. “I don’t want to put anything in cement right now, because I just don’t know.”

Coachella will be part of Rage Against The Machine's highly anticipated reunion tour. See a full list of dates below.

Rage Against The Machine 2022 Tour Dates

March 31 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

April 2 – Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center

April 4 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

April 6 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

April 26 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

April 28 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

April 30 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

May 2 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

May 5 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum

May 7 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

May 9 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

May 11 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

May 13 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

May 15 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

May 16 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

May 18 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

May 20 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

May 22 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

May 23 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

June 9 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

June 11 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

June 12 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

June 15 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

June 16 – Quebec City, QC @ Festival d’ete de Quebec

June 19 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre

June 21 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

June 23 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

June 25 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

June 27 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

June 29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

June 31 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

August 2 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena

August 3 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena

August 8 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

August 9 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

August 11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

August 12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

August 14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden