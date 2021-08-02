Rage Against The Machine To Headline Coachella 2022
By Katrina Nattress
August 2, 2021
Lollapalooza was the first big festival to take place this year, with many more gearing up for fall dates; however, Coachella decided to forgo a 2021 edition and set its sights on 2022. While Goldenvoice usually doesn't announce its lineup until just a few months prior to the fest, co-founder Paul Tollett divulged his plans to the Los Angeles Times, revealing that Rage Against The Machine and Travis Scott (both of whom were supposed to headline in 2020) would top the 2022 bill, with a third headliner to be announced at a later date. Frank Ocean is slated to headline in 2023.
“Right now, it’s the Wild West,” Tollett told the Times when asked why he decided to reveal the next two years' headliners so early. “I’m just trying to be as fair as I can to artists and to the fans to make sure that eventually they get to see everyone that we talked about.”
With COVID running rampant again, Tollett assured that safety is their number one priority. “We’re monitoring everything,” he said. “I don’t want to put anything in cement right now, because I just don’t know.”
Coachella will be part of Rage Against The Machine's highly anticipated reunion tour. See a full list of dates below.
Rage Against The Machine 2022 Tour Dates
March 31 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
April 2 – Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center
April 4 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
April 6 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
April 26 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
April 28 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
April 30 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
May 2 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
May 5 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum
May 7 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
May 9 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
May 11 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place
May 13 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
May 15 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
May 16 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
May 18 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
May 20 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
May 22 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
May 23 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
June 9 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
June 11 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
June 12 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
June 15 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest
June 16 – Quebec City, QC @ Festival d’ete de Quebec
June 19 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre
June 21 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
June 23 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
June 25 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
June 27 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
June 29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
June 31 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
August 2 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena
August 3 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena
August 8 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
August 9 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
August 11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
August 12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
August 14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden