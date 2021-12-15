Weezer released their debut self-titled album (dubbed The Blue Album) in May 1994, just a month after Kurt Cobain died and Nirvana disbanded, and Rivers Cuomo thought that heroic torch would be passed down to them.

“I seriously thought we were the next Nirvana,” he told Rolling Stone. “And I thought the world was going to perceive us that way, like a super-important, super-powerful, heartbreaking heavy rock band, and as serious artists. That’s how I saw us.”

While that didn't necessarily happen, Weezer has had plenty of success with their nerd-rock persona and are still churning out hits nearly 30 years later. In fact, the band is currently planning an ambitious four-album project called Seasons. They plan to release an album at the beginning of each season in 2022. Each collection of songs will be its own entity while also fitting nicely with the others to create one massive project.

“Spring is kind of like happy chill,” Cuomo explained over the summer about the upcoming releases. “And then we move through to dance rock, like a Strokes-style album for the fall.” For winter, Weezer took inspiration from Elliott Smith's “sad acoustic” sound.

Seasons will follow Van Weezer — the Van Halen-inspired album that was released earlier this year.