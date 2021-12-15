This California Cookie Shop Is The Best Bakery In The Whole State

If you're craving cake, pie, or bread, look no further than a bakery. A bakery can have all kinds of treats and offerings, including croissants, macarons, and sandwiches. Sometimes, the bakery can double as an ice cream shop, restaurant, or cafe!

There are many bakeries across the U.S. but some may appeal to customers more. Mashed listed the best bakeries in each state, and this is their pick for California:

Milk Jar Cookies!

As the name suggests, this acclaimed Los Angeles spot keeps people coming back for its cookies. Some of their delicious flavors include white chocolate raspberry, birthday cake, chocolate pecan caramel, and more unique and common options. They also sell, ice cream, milk, coffee, and cookie cake!