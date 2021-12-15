This California Cookie Shop Is The Best Bakery In The Whole State
By Zuri Anderson
December 16, 2021
If you're craving cake, pie, or bread, look no further than a bakery. A bakery can have all kinds of treats and offerings, including croissants, macarons, and sandwiches. Sometimes, the bakery can double as an ice cream shop, restaurant, or cafe!
There are many bakeries across the U.S. but some may appeal to customers more. Mashed listed the best bakeries in each state, and this is their pick for California:
As the name suggests, this acclaimed Los Angeles spot keeps people coming back for its cookies. Some of their delicious flavors include white chocolate raspberry, birthday cake, chocolate pecan caramel, and more unique and common options. They also sell, ice cream, milk, coffee, and cookie cake!
Here's what the website said about the business:
"While plenty of bakeries offer cookies, the fact that Milk Jar continues to continuously offer freshly baked cookies in small batches is what puts them at the top of the list for many. A visit here has been noted as one of the best things to do in LA thanks to the warm and welcoming store and the super-soft, decadent cookies. And with so many flavors, including banana split, rocky road, and milk & cereal, the options are fun, with many fans saying they're the best cookies they've ever had."
Click here to see the full list.