Twenty One Pilots' Tyler Joseph Explains Why He Writes Music In Isolation

In a world where features and co-writers reign supreme, Tyler Joseph has always written by himself. And that's not changing any time soon (read: ever). During an interview with AltPress, the Twenty One Pilots bassist/vocalist explained why he prefers to write songs in isolation.

“You just can’t co-write a song with a story behind it that is as deep as some of the stories I’ve fallen in love with,” he said. “There’s something also very powerful about being able to say, ‘Hey, this is me.’ If this fails, it’s me. If it does well, it’s me.”

“When Tyler and I first met, and when we started playing music together, we both realized that we were not musicians that ever really enjoy jamming,” Dun added. “He has a studio in his basement. He likes to just go down there and create. It feels like that would be a little bit dysfunctional, but it’s not."

Clearly! TOP is one of the biggest rock bands out there right now and just wrapped up a tour unlike any other. They plan to hit the road again next year in support of their latest album Scaled & Icy. See a full list of dates here.

