Did Blake Shelton Almost Catch On Fire While Filming A Music Video?

Blake Shelton took fans behind the scenes of “the main part” of his latest music video. When Shelton comes back as a country boy, he rises from a roaring campfire, and the country artist took to his social media channels to show how he rose from the flames.

And he assured fans: “If you saw me almost catch on fire… you didn’t.”

Shelton opens the video, explaining that the main part of his music video for “Come Back As A Country Boy” is “me coming up out of the fire, which is real, 100% real, by the way,” he said. “People always ask me, what’s something people don’t know about you? And for me, I can be in fire and just shake it off.” Watch Shelton shake off the flames here: