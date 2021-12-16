Did Blake Shelton Almost Catch On Fire While Filming A Music Video?
By Kelly Fisher
December 16, 2021
Blake Shelton took fans behind the scenes of “the main part” of his latest music video. When Shelton comes back as a country boy, he rises from a roaring campfire, and the country artist took to his social media channels to show how he rose from the flames.
And he assured fans: “If you saw me almost catch on fire… you didn’t.”
Shelton opens the video, explaining that the main part of his music video for “Come Back As A Country Boy” is “me coming up out of the fire, which is real, 100% real, by the way,” he said. “People always ask me, what’s something people don’t know about you? And for me, I can be in fire and just shake it off.” Watch Shelton shake off the flames here:
The Voice coach released “Come Back As A Country Boy” earlier this year. It’s one of his latest singles from his Body Language deluxe edition, as Shelton sings: “So when I die I wanna come back as a country boy/ No, there ain't no better life if you ask me/ If my neck don't come out red, then Lord, just keep me dead/ 'Cause a country boy's all that I know how to be”
“I think this song is an anthem for everyday hardworking country people out there,” Shelton said in a press release when he introduced the song. “We have so much pride in who we are and what we do that, if we ever died and got the chance to live life over again, we probably wouldn’t do it if we couldn’t be country.” Watch his latest music video here: