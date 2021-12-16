Doorbell Camera Captures Potential Kidnapping Outside North Carolina Home

A possible kidnapping outside a North Carolina home has police searching for answers.

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is asking the public for help identifying or locating two people seen in a video captured on a home's video doorbell camera early Wednesday (December 15) morning, WCNC reports.

In the clip, a person can be seen running toward a home while another person chases them on foot. The suspect then violently grabs the victim before throwing them to the ground and repeatedly punching them, eventually dragging the victim in the direction of a car in the background.

"Detectives believe that the victim has sustained injuries that need immediate medical treatment due this assault," CMPD said in a statement.

The department held a press conference on Wednesday to get the public's assistance on the "violent attack" and help identify the individuals seen in the video.

"We don't know who they are, we don't know where they came from and we don't know where they went," said CMPD Detective Joe McNally.

Police shared video of the incident, seen below, in the hopes that someone recognizes either the victim or the suspect.

**Warning: The video could be upsetting for many viewers.