Drake's Skincare Regime Gets Him Roasted By The 'Net: 'Is This Your King?'

After making amends with his former hip hop nemesis, Drake performed alongside Ye' during their Free Larry Hoover Concert --- in which both rap giants went hit for hit at the Colosseum in Los Angeles. When it was his turn to take the stage, Drake shared with the crowd:

"I appreciate Kanye for letting me do this. It’s important for us to make this happen. Being on stage with one of the most iconic artists with one of the iconic catalogs performing it here tonight is crazy.”

As for his relationship with Druski, the Instagram star says Drizzy is a "down to earth" guy whom he's happy to call a friend. In a 2020 interview, Druski opened up about how he became friends with the star, sharing:

“I think he hit me up on Instagram. I noticed he had liked by shit a long time ago. I had, like, no followers. Like, I probably had less than 100,000. He DM’d one day and was, like, ‘Yo, this is my favorite page. You’re literally one of the funniest dudes on the internet. I was just like, ‘What the fuck?’ … He’s a cool guy—down to earth—and now it’s just like on some friendship [level].”

Funny friendship goals.