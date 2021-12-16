Get In The Holiday Spirit With These Festive San Diego Bars

Everyone is getting into the holiday spirit, from supermarkets and businesses to restaurants and bakeries. Even bars are joining in on the fun.

If you live in San Diego, you may have taken notice of all the bars dressing up their spaces with tinsel, lights, and other festive decorations. That's not the only thing getting the holiday treatment. Even their drinks and food items can get you in a joyful mood.

FOX 5 collected all the Christmas-y bars you should check out in San Diego County:

Polite Provisions (4696 30th St): Retro pop-up bar serving holiday cocktails

(4696 30th St): Retro pop-up bar serving holiday cocktails Pendry San Diego – Nason’s Beer Hall (570 J St): Enjoy some frosty beers and holiday-themed cocktails until January 3, 2022

(570 J St): Enjoy some frosty beers and holiday-themed cocktails until January 3, 2022 False Idol (675 W Beech St): Tiki bar offering Christmas-style drinks on their holiday menu

(675 W Beech St): Tiki bar offering Christmas-style drinks on their holiday menu The Grass Skirt (910 Grand Ave): Swing by this bar's pop-up, Sippin' Santa, for fun Christmas-themed drinks like Azul Navidad, Rudolph Shoot the Curl, and White Russian Christmas.

(910 Grand Ave): Swing by this bar's pop-up, Sippin' Santa, for fun Christmas-themed drinks like Azul Navidad, Rudolph Shoot the Curl, and White Russian Christmas. Roxy Encinitas (517 S Coast Hwy 101 in Encinitas): Enjoy festive drinks like the Christmapolitan, Snowball Old-Fashioned, and Jingle Balls Nog

