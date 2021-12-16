Here's Where To Get Oklahoma's Best Grilled Cheese

There's nothing like an old fashioned grilled cheese- they're delicious, they're nostalgic, and they're the epitome of comfort food.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best grilled cheese. The website states, "After reviewing the top two or three grilled cheeses in every state according to Yelp's data, we narrowed it down to one business that had particularly standout reviews. The winning establishments range from fast-casual joints to posh restaurants."

According to Eat This, Not That!, the most delicious grilled cheese in Oklahoma comes from The Mule in Oklahoma City.

Here's what the website says about the restaurant:

"Hot melts and cold beer—that's the name of the game at this hip restaurant. One Yelp reviewer says the fare is "comfort food at its finest, but made with quality ingredients and flair," and it doesn't get more comforting than the array of indulgent grilled cheeses. While nearly all of their sandwiches seem to be a hit, the Macaroni Pony is definitely a fan favorite. With melty three-cheese mac and chipotle BBQ pulled pork sandwiched between slices of jalapeño cornbread, it's easy to see why. Other grilled cheese options include the Fancy Pants, with roasted chicken, pear, pesto, and balsamic reduction on wheat, and the Herbivore, with cashew cheese, a medley of grilled and roasted veggies, and chipotle aioli."

