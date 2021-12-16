Inmate Who Escaped From OK Jail Arrested While Drinking Beer At Restaurant

An inmate in Oklahoma escaped from jail and was later arrested while enjoying a cold beer at a local restaurant, reported WHIO.

According to authorities, Charles Craig "Chuck" Chance, 50, of Welch, Oklahoma, was arrested about 50 miles away from the jail. He was apprehended on Wednesday while sipping on a beer at a Chili's restaurant in Pryor.

It's still unclear how chance made it all the way to Pryor, which is 52 miles southwest of Miami.

Chance was originally arrested earlier this year on charges of stealing an automobile, according to Ottawa County online court records. Ottawa County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook:

"To answer some of the questions, Charles was being held on several Possession of Stolen Property charges, Uttering a Forged Instrument, and Hold for Newton County for Unauthorized use of Credit/debit card."

A Facebook post from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office notified the public of Chance's escape from jail. Another Facebook post on Wednesday announced that he had been arrested. The sheriff's office wrote:

"Chuck chance located in Pryor ok, drinking a beer at Chili’s. In custody at Mayes County."