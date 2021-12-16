Kelsea Ballerini's Glamorous Look Is Holiday Party Goals

If you have a holiday party coming up, take notes from Kelsea Ballerini. The “hole in the bottle” singer and her “BESTIE” showed off their best holiday glam looks, and they definitely brought their A-game.

Ballerini took to TikTok to show their festive transformations. The duo started in a cozy sweater and sweatshirt, mouthing the iconic line from the beloved Christmas movie Elf: “10 a.m., Santa’s coming to town!” Then, set to “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” with a glowing tree in the background, Ballerini and her “BESTIE” show off their shimmering dresses and fresh makeovers. Watch the festive transformation here: