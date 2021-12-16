Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Were Couple Goals At Her Latest Movie Premiere

Keith Urban proudly walked the red carpet with his award-winning wife, Nicole Kidman, at the Australian premiere of Being The Ricardos — and despite her well-known acting chops, Kidman admitted she was intimidated by the role.

Kidman plays comedy legend Lucille Ball, opposite Javier Bardem as Desi Arnaz. The Aaron Sorkin-directed film “follows Lucy and Desi as they face a crisis that could end their careers and another that could end their marriage,” its synopsis reads. Kidman and Arnaz recalled in a new interview with the Hollywood Reporter that they both attempted to get out of their respective roles; however, when it became clear that they’d move forward, they dove in. Kidman recalled drawing on her personal experiences to bring justice to Ball, telling the Hollywood Reporter, in part: “There were so many things when I first read the script that I related to… A sense of trying to make a marriage work, juggling a desire to have children, of, ‘I want to have a career, but I want to have the home’ … And then the idea of being a couple who are deeply protective of each other. I relate to it and I understand it.”

She also noted to NPR that she studied the iconic I Love Lucy show for months to prepare to depict Ball (and to depict Ball, depicting Lucy Ricardo). Now, Kidman is nominated for a Golden Globe award for the role, in the Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture — Drama category.

Being The Ricardos played in select theaters beginning December 10, and is available to stream beginning Tuesday (December 21).