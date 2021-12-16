See How Purchasing This Rare Bourbon Will Help Kentucky Tornado Victims

There is now a tasty way to help tornado victims, reported Louisville Business First.

The Kentucky Distiller's Association, the Bourbon Crusaders charitable organization, and bourbon curator Fred Minnick have come up with a fundraising event to support tornado victims.

The event will feature an online and live auction of "exclusive private barrel selection experiences" along with rare and vintage spirits. In addition there will be unique tasting and tourism offerings.

Governor Andy Beshear said in a release:

"I'm overwhelmed by the outpouring of support in recent days. I appreciate our signature bourbon industry quickly stepping up to raise much-needed money for Kentucky families that have lost so much in this tragedy.”

The auction will start at 5 p.m. on Thursday, December 16th. It will last until Tuesday, December 21st at 10 p.m. There will be a live-streamed auction on December 21st at 7 p.m.

KDA President Eric Gregory said in the release:

"Kentuckians are hurting. They’ve lost their homes, loved ones and their livelihoods. It’s our obligation as a signature industry — and duty as fellow Kentuckians — to help each other in times of crisis. There is a real urgency here. These are our friends and neighbors, and they need help now."