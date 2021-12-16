Student Charged For Making Threat Toward Middle Tennessee School

A Middle Tennessee student is facing charges after reportedly threatening a private school in Maury County.

A private Maury County school was the subject of a threatening call on Wednesday (December 15), reporting the threat to the Maury County Sheriff's Office who began investigating the call's origins and working to determine if it was credible. During their investigation, they discovered that the call was placed inside a public school within the county by a student who claimed it had been a prank, FOX 17 reports.

The sheriff's office released a statement Wednesday afternoon to inform the community about the threat, confirming that one student is facing charges.

"It was discovered through coordinated efforts this call had originated from a Public School within our county," the statement reads, in part. "The phone and individual responsible for the call were located."

The sheriff's office added, "[The] threat was mitigated as the student who'd made the call didn't have means directly available; claiming it was all just a prank."

The student, whose name has not been released, is charged with making the threatening call.