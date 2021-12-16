Middle Tennessee Schools Warn Parents Of New Social Media Challenge

A Middle Tennessee school district is warning parents of a new social media challenge that could potentially disrupt class this week.

According to FOX 17, some social media influencers are encouraging students to create fake threats on social media toward area schools. This has prompted officials with Rutherford County Schools to be on high alert. While no credible threats have been confirmed as of Thursday, the school district and sheriff's office are taking the challenge seriously and will continue to closely monitor the situation.

"School safety is our top priority, and these types of pranks aren't funny and will not be tolerated," said Bill Spurlock, director of Rutherford County Schools. "We know parents also value safe learning environments for their children, and we appreciate their assistance with this matter."

The district has reason to take threats toward its schools seriously. Just last month, a school in Michigan faced a chaotic and devastating scene when a gunman opened fire on campus, killing four teenage students. Another student and his parents have since been taken into custody.

This isn't the first time this year that a social media challenge or trend has caused issues inside mid-state schools. In September, the "devious lick" challenge on TikTok encouraged students to vandalize and steal from schools, prompting officials to threaten legal action.