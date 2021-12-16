Texas Pipeline Company Indicted For Southern California Oil Spill

A Houston-based oil company was indicted after a crude spill polluted Southern California waters and beaches in October, according to The Associated Press via FOX 5.

A federal grand jury charged Amplify Energy Corp. and its companies with a single misdemeanor count of illegally discharging oil on Wednesday (December 15). Huntington Beach, city beaches, and other areas were reportedly shut down for weeks from the major spill.

Investigators claim the pipeline got snagged by a cargo ship's anchor back in January, weakening the pipe until it ruptured on October 1. Over 25,000 gallons of crude oil were dumped into the ocean. Federal prosecutors allege all parties were negligent in several ways, including failing to respond to a leak detection system and alarms over a 13-hour period.

Reports say the alarm went off at 4:10 p.m. on that day, but the leak wasn't discovered until the next morning. Residents in the area called 911 about the strong smell of oil before sunrise, but authorities and the Coast Guard reportedly didn't find it until later that morning.

Amplify blamed one of their companies, saying the pipeline was displaced and the workers thought they were false alarms. Prosecutors, however, say the crew responsible for looking over the pipeline were fatigued and insufficiently trained in the leak detection system. Investigators allege it was also understaffed.

AP also reported about the weak functionality of Amplify's detection system along with questions about the company's failure to respond to the spill.

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley says this indictment vindicated the residents who detected the spill before the company did.

"It’s terrible that they basically lied to the community during the press briefings and caused people to believe that what they saw with their own eyes or smelled or knew was actually not true," she says. "What we know now is that the company knew this, and the alarms went off like they were supposed to, and nobody did anything."

If Amplify and its companies are convicted, the corporation could face up to five years of probation and millions of dollars in fines, according to AP.