This Is The Best Cake In All Of Oklahoma

Cake is a staple to tons of celebrations — whether it’s your birthday, your wedding, an anniversary, or a graduation.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best cake. The website states, "Thanks to reviews, feedback from locals, and bakers' rankings on competition shows, we put together a definitive list of our favorite cakes in the United States."

According to Eat This, Not That!, the best cake in all of Oklahoma is the chocolate strawberry cake at Rosebeary's Bakery in Oklahoma city. The bakery was started by Janet Rosebeary The bakery's website states, "She was part of the winning duo on We tv's "Wedding Cake Wars", and has been featured in both national and international publications."

Here's what the website says about the cake:

"It's a family affair at Rosebeary's Bakery where "Wedding Cake Wars" winner Janet Rosebeary's daughters often help out on the weekends. A favorite is the chocolate strawberry cake that has chocolate mousse in between the layers. Sign us up!"

Click here to check out the full list of each state's best cake.