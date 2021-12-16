This Is The Best Place To Get Breakfast In Tulsa

By Ginny Reese

December 16, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

We have all been told many times that breakfast is the most important meal of the day.

Aside from the nutritional benefits, there are many other positive aspects of breakfast that really help to start your day on the right foot. Breakfast can be an amazing time to hang out with your loved ones and and enjoy a meal together.

So where is the best local spot to grab breakfast?

According to TripAdvisor, the best breakfast spot in Tulsa is Dilly Diner.

The restaurant's menu features classic favorites, such as huevos rancheros, breakfast sandwiches, breakfast burritos, and breakfast tacos.

One review states:

"Loved our experience. The food was really affordable for the quality it was! Very surprised with how they were priced so weep for being cage free eggs, naturally grown meats, and locally sourced foods! So cool! Gluten free toast was a nice treat as well with homemade jelly! Yum! They also give police and fire 50% discounts. I love that and will stand behind any business that supports police and fire like that!!"

According to TripAdvisor, here are the top 10 breakfast restaurants in Tulsa:

  1. Dilly Diner
  2. The Chalkboard
  3. Chimera
  4. Tally's Good Food Cafe
  5. Savoy
  6. Queenies Plus
  7. Wild Fork
  8. New Atlas Grill
  9. Brookside By Day
  10. Old School Bagel Cafe
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices