This Is The Best Place To Get Breakfast In Tulsa

We have all been told many times that breakfast is the most important meal of the day.

Aside from the nutritional benefits, there are many other positive aspects of breakfast that really help to start your day on the right foot. Breakfast can be an amazing time to hang out with your loved ones and and enjoy a meal together.

So where is the best local spot to grab breakfast?

According to TripAdvisor, the best breakfast spot in Tulsa is Dilly Diner.

The restaurant's menu features classic favorites, such as huevos rancheros, breakfast sandwiches, breakfast burritos, and breakfast tacos.

One review states:

"Loved our experience. The food was really affordable for the quality it was! Very surprised with how they were priced so weep for being cage free eggs, naturally grown meats, and locally sourced foods! So cool! Gluten free toast was a nice treat as well with homemade jelly! Yum! They also give police and fire 50% discounts. I love that and will stand behind any business that supports police and fire like that!!"

