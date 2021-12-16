Thomas Rhett Shares A Sentimental Song & Parents Can Relate

Thomas Rhett knows that the parenting life can come with its challenges — and he also knows that it’s worth it to laugh and enjoy the little moments.

The father of four took to social media with an acoustic rendition of an unreleased song, all about parenthood (fittingly, viewers can hear the kids calling out “Daddy!” in the background, as Rhett sings and laughs with them). He shared the song because he “thought a parent could use this today haha,” the caption reads. Rhett’s song is all about figuring out “Whose turn is it this time? I guess it’s mine,” when parents wake up to their kids at 5 a.m., one kid needing a bottle and another needing a diaper. “It’s a full-time job, ain’t no nine-to-fiver,” and many parents are “runnin’ on coffee and fumes,” but it’s best to savor everything. Rhett sings in the video to “let it all sink in, ‘cause these times ain’t ever coming’ back again… days are long, but the years are short.”

Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, are getting ready to celebrate their first Christmas as a family of six. The couple welcomed their fourth daughter, Lillie Carolina Akins, last month. Newborn Lillie joins her three older sisters: Willa Gray (6), Ada James (4), and Lennon Love (1).

“…I think after having three kids, I don't feel like me and Lauren could be shocked anymore,” Rhett previously said in an interview with his record label. “I do know that four is a lot, but we're already kind of in the chaos phase with young kids – one in kindergarten, one in preschool, one still in diapers and then an infant. We're just gonna have to relearn how to prioritize our time. And I do know that it's going to be stressful but, you know, we've always wanted a big family and we're just looking forward to it.”

Listen to Rhett’s song about parenthood here: