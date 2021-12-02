Thomas Rhett, Lauren Akins Snap Adorable 1st Christmas Selfie With New Baby

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins welcomed their fourth daughter, a Lillie Carolina Akins, just a few weeks ago. Now, the holiday season is a little sweeter for the new family of six.

Akins took to Instagram to share a festive family photo marking a new milestone during the most wonderful time of the year: She shared the “first Christmas selfie as a fam of 6 🎄✨💕” The selfie shows Rhett reaching up to take the photo as the girls crowd together in matching holiday pajamas, with a Christmas tree glowing in the background.

Lillie was born on November 15, joining her three older sisters: Willa Gray (6), Ada James (4), and Lennon Love (1). Lennon “is taking this really well,” Rhett captioned a recent Instagram post when he shared a photo of his 1-year-old daughter holding her crying younger sister. Though four daughters under six years old might sound hectic, Rhett and Akins have it under control”

“…I think after having three kids, I don't feel like me and Lauren could be shocked anymore,” Rhett said in an interview with his record label. “I do know that four is a lot, but we're already kind of in the chaos phase with young kids – one in kindergarten, one in preschool, one still in diapers and then an infant. We're just gonna have to relearn how to prioritize our time. And I do know that it's going to be stressful but, you know, we've always wanted a big family and we're just looking forward to it.”

In fact, Rhett previously shared that he and Akins have talked about having a family with five kids. But until then, see the adorable Christmas selfie as a family of six here: