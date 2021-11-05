Thomas Rhett And Lauren Akins Welcome Baby No. 4
By Megan Stinson
November 18, 2021
Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins have finally welcomed baby no. 4! Their daughter, named Lillie Carolina Akins, was born on November 15. Rhett took to Instagram to share the news of Lillie's birth alongside a photo snapped from the hospital which sees him looking adoringly into his new daughter's eyes.
Lillie joins her three older sisters, Willa Gray (6), Ada James (4), and Lennon Love (1) to round out the Akins family.
"Lillie Carolina Akins," Rhett wrote on Instagram. "Born November 15th. @laur_akins you are my hero. Watching a child being born is legit a miracle. 4 under 6 here we go!"
While Rhett and Akins already have their hands full with four daughters, the “Slow Down Summer” singer revealed that they hope to have five children. “We always wanted five kids, we’re just kind of working our way there,” Rhett had said to People earlier this year shortly after announcing they were expecting their fourth. The couple announced they were expecting their fourth daughter last May, on Mother’s Day.
With so many children, Rhett and Akins are parenting pros. Rhett has frequently shared his advice for other soon-to-be parents, and has said “I would just say take it day by day, and even in your deepest frustration, always realize that you have kids that look up to you, and you get one chance to be their hero. I heard that quote and it stuck with me. So, take it serious, and love ‘em and cherish all the moments you get with ‘em."
This month has had plenty of celebration for Rhett and his family, as he and his wife recently celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary, and their oldest daughter, Willa Gray, just turned six.