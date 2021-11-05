Thomas Rhett And Lauren Akins Welcome Baby No. 4

While Rhett and Akins already have their hands full with four daughters, the “Slow Down Summer” singer revealed that they hope to have five children. “We always wanted five kids, we’re just kind of working our way there,” Rhett had said to People earlier this year shortly after announcing they were expecting their fourth. The couple announced they were expecting their fourth daughter last May, on Mother’s Day.

With so many children, Rhett and Akins are parenting pros. Rhett has frequently shared his advice for other soon-to-be parents, and has said “I would just say take it day by day, and even in your deepest frustration, always realize that you have kids that look up to you, and you get one chance to be their hero. I heard that quote and it stuck with me. So, take it serious, and love ‘em and cherish all the moments you get with ‘em."

This month has had plenty of celebration for Rhett and his family, as he and his wife recently celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary, and their oldest daughter, Willa Gray, just turned six.