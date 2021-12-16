Tom Brady Announces NIL Deals With College Athletes

The 44-year-old remains the favorite in ESPN's latest NFL MVP rankings after another record-setting performance in Week 14.

Brady, who won the award three times during his 20-year stint with the New England Patriots (2007, 2010, 2017), currently has (-180) odds to receive the NFL's top individual honor and would break his own record set four years ago as the oldest player to win the MVP award.

Brady connected with Breshad Perriman for his 700th career touchdown pass with just over five minutes remaining in the Bucs' 33-27 win sudden death overtime win against the Buffalo Bills.

Earlier in the game, Brady completed a long pass to Mike Evans in the second quarter to record his 7,143 career completion, breaking the NFL completion record previously held by Drew Brees.

Brady now stands alone as the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards (82,975), touchdowns (615) and completions, having broken the all-time passing yards record previously held by Brees during his return to Gillette Stadium in the Bucs' 19-17 win against the New England Patriots -- the team Brady played for during his first 20 NFL seasons -- in October.

Brady finished Sunday's game with 363 yards and two touchdowns on 31 of 46 passing, while also recording 16 yards and a touchdown on seven rushing attempts.

Buffalo faced a 17-3 at halftime, but forced overtime after outscoring the Buccaneers 24-3 in the second half.

Tampa Bay currently ranks second in the NFC standings, 0.5 games behind the Arizona Cardinals -- who will face the Los Angeles Rams on Monday (December 13) night -- for first place in the conference.

The Buccaneers have won nine consecutive games at Raymond James Stadium, which dates back to Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season and includes their 31-9 victory against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.