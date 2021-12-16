Tom Brady Announces NIL Deals With College Athletes
By Jason Hall
December 16, 2021
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced his new clothing line, 'Brady,' has reached name, image and likeness deals with several college athletes.
ESPN reports the players partnering with Brady include Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara, Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders -- the son of Jackson State coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders -- Georgia wide receiver George Pickens and Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall, among four others.
"I'm proud to partner with our lineup of NCAA and newly drafted athletes for the first @bradybrand campaign launching on January 12, 2022," Brady tweeted.
In September, Yahoo reports the seven-time Super Bowl champion was partnering with co-founder Jens Grede and designer Dao-Yi Chow for his new 'Brady' apparel line.
I’m proud to partner with our lineup of NCAA and newly drafted athletes for the first @bradybrand campaign launching on January 12th, 2022 pic.twitter.com/ZiJdPmMXwD— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) December 16, 2021
"Run the game, don’t let the game run you. BRADY - my next generation apparel brand is coming soon. Sign up now for updates," Brady shared on his verified social media accounts, along with a link to the clothing line's official website and social media accounts.
The 44-year-old remains the favorite in ESPN's latest NFL MVP rankings after another record-setting performance in Week 14.
Brady, who won the award three times during his 20-year stint with the New England Patriots (2007, 2010, 2017), currently has (-180) odds to receive the NFL's top individual honor and would break his own record set four years ago as the oldest player to win the MVP award.
Brady connected with Breshad Perriman for his 700th career touchdown pass with just over five minutes remaining in the Bucs' 33-27 win sudden death overtime win against the Buffalo Bills.
Earlier in the game, Brady completed a long pass to Mike Evans in the second quarter to record his 7,143 career completion, breaking the NFL completion record previously held by Drew Brees.
Brady now stands alone as the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards (82,975), touchdowns (615) and completions, having broken the all-time passing yards record previously held by Brees during his return to Gillette Stadium in the Bucs' 19-17 win against the New England Patriots -- the team Brady played for during his first 20 NFL seasons -- in October.
Brady finished Sunday's game with 363 yards and two touchdowns on 31 of 46 passing, while also recording 16 yards and a touchdown on seven rushing attempts.
Buffalo faced a 17-3 at halftime, but forced overtime after outscoring the Buccaneers 24-3 in the second half.
Tampa Bay currently ranks second in the NFC standings, 0.5 games behind the Arizona Cardinals -- who will face the Los Angeles Rams on Monday (December 13) night -- for first place in the conference.
The Buccaneers have won nine consecutive games at Raymond James Stadium, which dates back to Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season and includes their 31-9 victory against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.