95-Year-Old Western PA Man Makes 300 Wooden Toys For Christmas

A 95-year-old man in Western Pennsylvania has once again provided a large amount of toys to local children in time for the holidays.

WPXI reports Ed Higinbotham, of Fayette County, continued his tradition of making wooden toys for Christmas, creating 300 to be handed out to kids in the area.

On Thursday (December 16), Pennsylvania State Trooper Forrest Allison shared a photo of himself and a fellow trooper holding up wooden toy trucks alongside the 95-year-old.

"At 95 Ed's still at it," Allison tweeted. "We just picked up 300 wooden toys for all to enjoy. Ed reminds us of the true definition of kindness. Thank You Ed."