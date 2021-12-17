Armed Parent Wearing Bulletproof Vest Arrested At Middle Tennessee School

A Middle Tennessee woman is facing charges after reportedly bringing a weapon onto an elementary school campus.

According to FOX 17, officers responded to reports of a woman wearing a ballistic vest outside of Lakeside Park Elementary school shortly before 10:30 a.m. Friday (December 17). When police arrived, they found the woman, identified as Kerrie Foster, a parent of one of the students, inside a classroom attending her child's Christmas party.

After being removed from the classroom, she admitted to police that she was armed with a .380 handgun and was taken into custody to face two felony charges.

Following the incident, Lakeside Park officials sent a letter to parents outlining what happened and reiterating that safety is of the utmost importance. The full letter can be read here.

"Student and staff safety is our number one priority at Sumner County Schools," the letter reads, in part. "Please continue to help us in our efforts to ensure every school is a safe place for our staff and students to work and learn."

Foster was booked into Sumner County Jail and charged with carrying a weapon on school property and commission of certain offenses while wearing a body vest.

Foster is the second mid-state parent this month to face charges for bringing a weapon onto school grounds, following a parent who had a weapon during a school fight at a Nashville high school.