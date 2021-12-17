BTS Perform In A Crosswalk In Los Angeles And It Was 'Smooth Like Butter'

BTS played an unusual “venue” when the group appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden, and the result is hilarious.

Host James Corden acknowledged that the world-famous group has “played some big live shows… but those gigs were merely a starter,” he said. “Today, you are gonna play the biggest venue of your life.” That’s when the camera pans to the street. BTS gently points out to Corden: “James, that is not a venue. That’s a crosswalk.” But Corden insists: “That is a crosswalk — and it’s the hottest ticket in town.” Although the band members appeared skeptical, they opted to perform some of their biggest hits for the unsuspecting motorists stopped at the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and Genesee Avenue in Los Angeles, California.

Drivers and passengers were shocked to see BTS performing some of their biggest hits (and quickly darting back to the sidewalks as soon as the stop light changed). One woman can be seen dancing in her open sun roof; others spill out of car windows to catch glimpses of the surprise performance on their phones. BTS kicked off the Concert in the Crosswalk with “Butter,” followed by the hit song co-written by Ed Sheeran, “Permission To Dance,” and closing with “Dynamite.” Watch the hilarious segment from The Late Late Show With James Corden here: