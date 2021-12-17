BTS Perform In A Crosswalk In Los Angeles And It Was 'Smooth Like Butter'

By Kelly Fisher

December 17, 2021

2021 American Music Awards - Fixed Show
Photo: Getty Images

BTS played an unusual “venue” when the group appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden, and the result is hilarious.

Host James Corden acknowledged that the world-famous group has “played some big live shows… but those gigs were merely a starter,” he said. “Today, you are gonna play the biggest venue of your life.” That’s when the camera pans to the street. BTS gently points out to Corden: “James, that is not a venue. That’s a crosswalk.” But Corden insists: “That is a crosswalk — and it’s the hottest ticket in town.” Although the band members appeared skeptical, they opted to perform some of their biggest hits for the unsuspecting motorists stopped at the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and Genesee Avenue in Los Angeles, California.

Drivers and passengers were shocked to see BTS performing some of their biggest hits (and quickly darting back to the sidewalks as soon as the stop light changed). One woman can be seen dancing in her open sun roof; others spill out of car windows to catch glimpses of the surprise performance on their phones. BTS kicked off the Concert in the Crosswalk with “Butter,” followed by the hit song co-written by Ed Sheeran, “Permission To Dance,” and closing with “Dynamite.” Watch the hilarious segment from The Late Late Show With James Corden here:

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices