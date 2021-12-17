California Woman's Viral TikTok Trades Land Her Free Tennessee Home
By Zuri Anderson
December 17, 2021
A California woman's social media presence is blowing up thanks to an ingenious idea landing her a free Tennessee home.
Demi Skipper's incredible journey started with her trading away a simple hairpin. It was originally something to keep her busy during the COVID-19 pandemic, but her end goal was to obtain a house, as the Toronto Sun writes.
"I’m trading a bobby pin up until I get a house," she said in her first video. Skipper would post videos on her TikTok and Instagram showing off her trades that would get grander with each swap.
She got some costume jewelry pins when she traded her bobby pin. Skipper later got her hands on an Xbox One, collector's sneakers, vehicles, and even tractors from her trades, according to reporters.
The rising social media star would use Craigslist, Facebook, and eBay to facilitate her swaps until she reached her goal.
@trademeproject
It’s haaaappening #trademeproject #fyp♬ Morals - Clutch
After 18 months, 28 trades, and millions of views and followers, a Nashville house flipper approached her with a trade offer: her $40,000 trailer with a Tesla Powerwall 2 for a cozy clapboard home near the bustling city.
"Oh my God! I can’t believe this," Skipper gushes in a December 11 video. "A year and a half of trading a single bobby pin until I get a house, and I’ve done it."
The TikToker, who has over 5 million followers on the platform, reportedly finalized the trade the day after Thanksgiving. She didn't make a down payment nor does she have to worry about a mortgage, according to reporters.
Skipper and her husband will move to Tennessee to live in the home. She even teased a "Season 2" on her TikTok account. You can check out her amazing content here.