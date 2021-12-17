California Woman's Viral TikTok Trades Land Her Free Tennessee Home

A California woman's social media presence is blowing up thanks to an ingenious idea landing her a free Tennessee home.

Demi Skipper's incredible journey started with her trading away a simple hairpin. It was originally something to keep her busy during the COVID-19 pandemic, but her end goal was to obtain a house, as the Toronto Sun writes.

"I’m trading a bobby pin up until I get a house," she said in her first video. Skipper would post videos on her TikTok and Instagram showing off her trades that would get grander with each swap.