Florida Woman Allegedly Poisons Boyfriend, Says He 'Wouldn't Shut Up'

By Zuri Anderson

December 17, 2021

Alvis Parrish was charged in connection to the poisoning of her boyfriend, according to local Florida authorities.
Photo: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

A 54-year-old Florida woman is facing charges after authorities claim she poisoned her boyfriend of nine years, according to WVUE.

Alvis Parrish is accused of spiking her partner's lemonade with quetiapine tablets, which reportedly left him "extremely lethargic," according to a report from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. When deputies arrived on the scene, Parris reportedly screamed at them from her front porch.

Officials say they initially weren't aware why the victim was tired, and he even declined medical attention. The sickened boyfriend was later rushed to the hospital when deputies found him on the floor, according to the report.

Authorities then questioned Parrish about the incident. She reportedly told deputies she spiked the drink because "he wouldn’t shut the f*** up." The sheriff's office claimed she also said this in a statement to WTLV:

"I gave him just enough to shut him up and called y’all, so he wouldn’t die… Do whatever you want, but if you don’t take me, I will kill him."

Quetiapine is an "atypical" antipsychotic medication used to treat schizophrenia, according to the American Journal of Psychiatry. Overdoses can lead to drowsiness and cardiac problems, including fast heart rates and low blood pressure, experts say.

Parish was charged with poisoning food or water with intent to kill or injure a person. Her next court date is scheduled for December 29.

