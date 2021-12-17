Kyrie Irving Returning To Nets In Unique Way: Report

The Brooklyn Nets reportedly plan to bring back All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving in a part-time role, limited only to road games outside of New York City, sources confirmed to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Irving has refused to meet mandates and become vaccinated, therefore, is prohibited from playing in home games at Barclays Center, as well as Brooklyn's upcoming road games against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.

Wojnarowski reports several factors -- among them injuries, COVID safety protocols and the amount of minutes distributed to players -- played a role in the team's decision to allow the former NBA champion to return part-time.

Government rule allows Irving to practice with the Nets at the team's facility in Brooklyn -- and can do so immediately -- and the franchise has set a plan to prepare for his return to road games.

The Nets are scheduled to face the Portland Trail Blazers (December 23), the Los Angeles Lakers (December 25) and the Los Angeles Clippers (December 27) in their upcoming West Coast roadtrip next week.

ESPN reports Irving's part-time return to the team was supported by key players, as well as Nets owner Joe Tsai, general manager Sean Marks and

head coach Steve Nash.

Irving is also reported to be eager about the opportunity to return for road games.