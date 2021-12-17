North Carolina Man Leads Police On High-Speed Chase, Steals Patrol Car

By Sarah Tate

December 17, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

A man in North Carolina is facing charges after he reportedly led police on an overnight high-speed chase and stole a patrol car.

According to WCNC, deputies with the Alexander County Sheriff's Office attempted to pull over a speeding driver around 3 a.m. Friday (December 17) on Highway 127, however the driver refused to stop. Deputies then deployed stop sticks on Antioch Church Road to halt the car, but the driver, later identified as 35-year-old Tony Timothy Martin of Taylorsville, got out the vehicle and ran toward a patrol car and got inside.

Once Martin was in the car, he reportedly rammed into another patrol vehicle, causing the deputy inside to hit his forehead on the steering wheel. The deputy was injured but is expected to be OK. Another deputy opened fire into the stolen car, sending Martin running from the scene on foot. Officers caught up to him shortly after and discovered a large knife in his possession before they took him into custody.

Martin is facing several charges including felony flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, felony larceny of a motor vehicle, felony assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He is also charged with four counts of misdemeanor arrest/obstruct/delay, two counts of felony injury to personal property and other traffic offenses.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices