North Carolina Man Leads Police On High-Speed Chase, Steals Patrol Car

A man in North Carolina is facing charges after he reportedly led police on an overnight high-speed chase and stole a patrol car.

According to WCNC, deputies with the Alexander County Sheriff's Office attempted to pull over a speeding driver around 3 a.m. Friday (December 17) on Highway 127, however the driver refused to stop. Deputies then deployed stop sticks on Antioch Church Road to halt the car, but the driver, later identified as 35-year-old Tony Timothy Martin of Taylorsville, got out the vehicle and ran toward a patrol car and got inside.

Once Martin was in the car, he reportedly rammed into another patrol vehicle, causing the deputy inside to hit his forehead on the steering wheel. The deputy was injured but is expected to be OK. Another deputy opened fire into the stolen car, sending Martin running from the scene on foot. Officers caught up to him shortly after and discovered a large knife in his possession before they took him into custody.

Martin is facing several charges including felony flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, felony larceny of a motor vehicle, felony assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He is also charged with four counts of misdemeanor arrest/obstruct/delay, two counts of felony injury to personal property and other traffic offenses.