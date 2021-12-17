See What Texas Cities Are Most Susceptible To Vehicle Break-Ins

Be sure to lock your car doors, Texans.

A recent study from Compare.com shows that four major Texas cities are among the most susceptible cities in the United States for vehicle break-ins and thefts from vehicles.

The car insurance search engine used police data from 18 of the 25 largest cities in the country to compile its list. Factors that go into rankings include the total number of car incidents reported and the number of incidents per 100,000 residents. An incident is defined by any crime involving a motor vehicle from auto theft to attempted theft and vehicle break-ins.

Coming in at No. 5 on the list is Houston. In 2020, there were nearly 29,000 motor vehicle incidents reported. Houston is ranked No. 9 for incidents per 100,000 residents with 1,249.

Austin is ranked No. 6 for total incidents with 19,277 — but comes in at No. 4 in terms of total population. Fort Worth is next, with nearly 13,000. Dallas is No. 16 with over 2,800 total incidents.

Most vehicle incidents — including vehicle theft and theft from vehicle – happened on Monday and Friday. Compare.com recommends parking in well-lit areas whenever possible to avoid vehicle theft.

Here are the 18 cities ranked by total number of motor vehicle incidents:

Los Angeles - 56,724 San Francisco - 41,897 Denver - 36,772 Philadelphia - 32,705 Houston - 28,788 Austin - 19,277 Fort Worth - 12,852 Phoenix - 12,199 Washington, D.C. - 11,525 Portland - 10,625 Chicago - 9,946 San Jose - 9,417 Seattle - 8,161 Nashville - 5,369 New York City - 4,380 Dallas - 2,840 Boston - 1,549 San Diego - 1,373

Here are the 18 cities ranked by motor vehicle incidents per 100,000 residents: