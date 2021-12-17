This Italian Bistro Serves The Most Satisfying Salad In Colorado

By Zuri Anderson

December 17, 2021

Grilled chicken breast and salad. Fresh vegetable salad with tomato, arugula, spinach and grilled chicken meat in bowl, healthy food.
Photo: Getty Images

There are many things you can say about a salad. It's delicious, can crush cravings, is always in style, or is the go-to thing if you're looking to adjust your diet.

"Salads are a great way to get creative with flavors while still sticking to nutritious values," according to Eat This, Not That! The website also found the best salads in each state, including Colorado. Writers say you should get your fill with...

The Caesar Salad at Paravicini's Italian Bistro!

Here's what writers had to say about the restaurant and its simple yet delicious salad:

"The Caesar salad is a classic, and in Colorado, it seems to be a state-wide favorite. At Paravicini's Italian Bistro, they make a bold, but not overwhelming, Caesar dressing with hints of lemon and the best crunchy croutons around. But the true star of this salad is the parmesan cheese—soft, crumbly, and just perfect."

According to Paravinci's menu, you can take this salad further by adding on some amazing proteins, including grilled chicken, garlic shrimp, and grilled salmon. Other salads on their menus include Insalata Florentine, Cobb Salad, and their own chef's salad.

If you want to try this salad, drop by 2802 W Colorado Ave in Colorado Springs.

Click here to check out other restaurants serving up scrumptious salads.

